Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) & BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Head to Head Comparison

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) and BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Intelsat alerts:

This table compares Intelsat and BuzzFeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelsat -36.87% N/A -4.55% BuzzFeed N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Intelsat and BuzzFeed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelsat $1.91 billion 0.00 -$911.66 million ($5.23) 0.00 BuzzFeed N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

BuzzFeed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intelsat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.4% of Intelsat shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Intelsat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Intelsat and BuzzFeed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelsat 0 0 0 0 N/A BuzzFeed 0 1 2 0 2.67

BuzzFeed has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.41%. Given BuzzFeed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BuzzFeed is more favorable than Intelsat.

Summary

BuzzFeed beats Intelsat on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA provides satellite services business, which provides a layer in the global communications infrastructure. It offers communication services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations and Internet Service Providers (ISPs). The company also provides commercial satellite capacity to the U.S. government and other select military organizations and their contractors. Intelsat was founded on August 20, 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

BuzzFeed Inc. is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc., formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.