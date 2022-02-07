Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Bought by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 809,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,232 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group comprises about 1.7% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned about 0.19% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $50,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 182.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,710,000 after buying an additional 695,169 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,598,000 after purchasing an additional 679,700 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,821,000 after purchasing an additional 627,539 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 140.6% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,401,000 after purchasing an additional 581,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 147.7% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 925,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,715,000 after purchasing an additional 552,009 shares in the last quarter. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,383. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.84 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.97 and a 200 day moving average of $69.94.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $1,291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $1,211,072.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,062,370 shares of company stock worth $80,064,549. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

