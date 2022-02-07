Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) & Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Internet Initiative Japan and Taboola.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Initiative Japan 0 1 0 0 2.00 Taboola.com 0 0 7 0 3.00

Taboola.com has a consensus price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 99.90%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Internet Initiative Japan.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.9% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Internet Initiative Japan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Internet Initiative Japan has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Internet Initiative Japan and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Initiative Japan 6.27% 15.28% 6.38% Taboola.com N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Internet Initiative Japan and Taboola.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Initiative Japan $2.01 billion 1.58 $91.29 million N/A N/A Taboola.com N/A N/A -$20.94 million N/A N/A

Internet Initiative Japan has higher revenue and earnings than Taboola.com.

Summary

Internet Initiative Japan beats Taboola.com on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments. The Network Service and Systems Integration segment comprises of Internet connectivity services for corporate and home use, wide area network services, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales. The ATM Operation segment deals with the construction and operation of ATMs and their network systems. The company was founded by Koichi Suzuki on December 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel.

