Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) PT Raised to €2.75

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) had its price target lifted by Societe Generale from €2.65 ($2.98) to €2.75 ($3.09) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.50 ($2.81) to €2.70 ($3.03) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $18.47. The stock had a trading volume of 221,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,029. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $18.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

