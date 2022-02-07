Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives $54.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.80.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.
In other news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,223 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $261,552.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $280,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 447,439 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,692. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ITCI stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average of $39.40.
Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.
