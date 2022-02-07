Invesco (IVZ) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Invesco (NYSE: IVZ) in the last few weeks:
- 1/26/2022 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2022 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2022 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have an “inline” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2022 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2022 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2022 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2022 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $23.00.
- 1/7/2022 – Invesco had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/4/2022 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2021 – Invesco was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/16/2021 – Invesco is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
IVZ traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $23.18. 290,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,981,504. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 17,954 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
