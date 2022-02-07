Invesco (IVZ) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Invesco (NYSE: IVZ) in the last few weeks:

1/26/2022 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have an “inline” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $23.00.

1/7/2022 – Invesco had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Invesco was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Invesco is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

IVZ traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $23.18. 290,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,981,504. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 17,954 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

