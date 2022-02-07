InvestDigital Price Hits $0.0003 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 7th. InvestDigital has a market capitalization of $31,970.50 and approximately $2,348.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InvestDigital coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

InvestDigital Profile

InvestDigital (IDT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 125,500,192 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

