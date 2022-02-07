Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.45

Invo Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:IVOB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 30881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $512.44 million, a PE ratio of -331.00 and a beta of -0.81.

About Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB)

INVO Bioscience, Inc provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development.

