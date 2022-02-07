Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Acquired by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,339,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,994 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $131,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 25,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 152,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 248,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 390.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $15.87 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

