IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $394,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IRMD opened at $48.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $599.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.68 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.62. IRadimed Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $50.88.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. On average, research analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of IRadimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IRadimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 24.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 62.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 187,953 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 9.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.