iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.42

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$30.42 and last traded at C$30.49, with a volume of 5242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.48.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.54.
About iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB)
