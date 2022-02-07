iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Boosted by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 388.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,821 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,955,120 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.80 and its 200-day moving average is $77.05.

