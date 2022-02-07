iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,792 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $19,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 757,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,536,000 after buying an additional 86,846 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,255,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 51,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 276.5% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after buying an additional 463,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 127,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

BATS FLOT opened at $50.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.