iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC cut its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 651,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,422,000 after acquiring an additional 164,950 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,031,000. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 160,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $93.79 on Monday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.42 and a 52 week high of $96.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.75.

