iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $275.90. 26,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114,642. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

