iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 98.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 745,282 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 16.0% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $171,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,846,000 after buying an additional 8,775,720 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after buying an additional 2,996,828 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,703,278,000 after buying an additional 1,774,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,959,000 after buying an additional 634,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $110,268,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $198.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,873,633. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $188.09 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

