iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $554,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,367.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 223,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,500,000 after purchasing an additional 207,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $249.71 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.36 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

