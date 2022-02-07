iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 104.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,150,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 71.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $174,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $476.82 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $375.06 and a 1-year high of $559.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $518.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.69.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.