iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.4% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $451.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $462.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.94. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $373.26 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

