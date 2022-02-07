iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $76.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.66. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.