iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,197,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,965 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $130,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.28. The stock had a trading volume of 63,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,328,992. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $100.58 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.89.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

