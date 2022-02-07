iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.07

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.07 and last traded at $36.84, with a volume of 131914 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.46.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

