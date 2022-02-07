Jack W. Conner Sells 9,119 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Stock

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Jack W. Conner sold 9,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $111,616.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $12.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $735.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.12. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $12.94.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HTBK shares. DA Davidson upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,433,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,440,000 after purchasing an additional 678,000 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 543,906 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,100,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 482,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 346,360 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

