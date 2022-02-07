Jade Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. United Airlines accounts for 6.3% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Jade Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of United Airlines worth $10,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $1.34 on Monday, reaching $44.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,413,286. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.09. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.48.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UAL. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

