Jade Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 48,797.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 46,358 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 26.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 62,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,036,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $26,604,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.21 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.82.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deere & Company (DE)
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.