Jade Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $3.49 on Monday, reaching $372.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,077. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $361.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.43. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $298.54 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.82.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.