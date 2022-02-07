Jade Capital Advisors LLC Invests $3.38 Million in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,000. Vulcan Materials makes up approximately 2.0% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $329,575,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 93.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,005 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $109,624,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,123,000 after purchasing an additional 547,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,031,915,000 after purchasing an additional 336,718 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Argus raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,583. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $152.25 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.