Jade Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in APA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in APA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in APA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in APA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.39. The stock had a trading volume of 113,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,411,591. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.47.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

