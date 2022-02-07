Jade Capital Advisors LLC Sells 60,000 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 20.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 240,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Orion Engineered Carbons accounts for about 2.6% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OEC stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.18. 2,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,383. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.74. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $393.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $521,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $50,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

