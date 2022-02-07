Jade Capital Advisors LLC Takes $2.21 Million Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000. Spirit AeroSystems makes up 1.3% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 267.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

SPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

NYSE:SPR traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,918. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.93. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.82.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

