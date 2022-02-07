Jade Capital Advisors LLC Takes $720,000 Position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,221 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 519 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 134.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.91. The company had a trading volume of 15,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 10.65. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $88.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average of $55.89.

In related news, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $94,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,933 shares of company stock valued at $333,980 and have sold 8,990 shares valued at $478,592. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

