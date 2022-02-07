Jade Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. United Airlines makes up 6.3% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Jade Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of United Airlines worth $10,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,413,286. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.09.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.