James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Gap Up to $33.28

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.28, but opened at $34.58. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $34.58, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JHX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CLSA lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average is $37.99.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $903.20 million during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 44.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from James Hardie Industries’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. James Hardie Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHX. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 119.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 19.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 30.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 1.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

