James O. Etheredge Sells 1,952 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,952 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total transaction of $680,545.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ACN opened at $347.50 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $244.44 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.21. The company has a market cap of $219.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. State Street Corp grew its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,412,000 after acquiring an additional 157,577 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Accenture by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,334,000 after acquiring an additional 252,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,976,000 after acquiring an additional 205,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Accenture by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,821,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,426,000 after acquiring an additional 38,359 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.87.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

