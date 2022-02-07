Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to post earnings of $3.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.94. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $4.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $15.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.49 to $15.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $17.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.27 to $17.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.33.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total transaction of $827,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,482 shares of company stock worth $2,163,223. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAZZ traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,196. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.72 and its 200-day moving average is $137.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

