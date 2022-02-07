Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.71 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to post earnings of $3.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.94. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $4.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $15.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.49 to $15.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $17.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.27 to $17.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.33.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total transaction of $827,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,482 shares of company stock worth $2,163,223. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAZZ traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,196. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.72 and its 200-day moving average is $137.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.