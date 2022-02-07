Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $60.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on Snap from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Snap from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.73.

Shares of SNAP opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $59.23. The company has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07. Snap has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Snap will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 579.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Snap by 50.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

