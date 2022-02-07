Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $60.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brinker International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brinker International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.90.

EAT opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.61. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.42.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in Brinker International by 100.3% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

