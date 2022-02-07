Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $450.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $525.00 to $450.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $447.55.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $303.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.35. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $289.23 and a 52 week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.19 by $0.23. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,108 shares of company stock worth $7,172,393 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.