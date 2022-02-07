Jefferies Financial Group Raises BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target to $64.00

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2024 earnings at $4.96 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $48.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.27) to GBX 2,300 ($30.92) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $504.64.
Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.47. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.
About BHP Group
BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.
