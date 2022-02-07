Jefferies Financial Group Raises BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target to $64.00

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2024 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $48.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.27) to GBX 2,300 ($30.92) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $504.64.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.47. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,786 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,036,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 412,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,912,000 after acquiring an additional 220,754 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

