Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.93.

NYSE:JCI opened at $67.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $50.82 and a one year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,297. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

