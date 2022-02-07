Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Lowered to $86.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.93.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,063,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,511. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.63. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $50.97 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,033 shares of company stock worth $5,133,297. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 69.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after buying an additional 100,937 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.4% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $336,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.