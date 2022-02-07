JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €46.00 Price Target

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €46.00 ($51.69) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €46.00 ($51.69) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($46.07) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal to €33.00 ($37.08) in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €39.22 ($44.07).

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($19.91) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($34.56).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

