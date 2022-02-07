JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $280.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPOT. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $255.22.

SPOT opened at $174.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.86 and a 200-day moving average of $235.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $155.57 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

