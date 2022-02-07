JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $280.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPOT. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $255.22.
SPOT opened at $174.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.86 and a 200-day moving average of $235.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $155.57 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.
