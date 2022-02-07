JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4,144,969.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,782,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.4% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $329,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,690,463,000 after purchasing an additional 541,152 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,747,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,604,931,000 after purchasing an additional 106,907 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.08. 345,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,207,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $138.18 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.31. The firm has a market cap of $449.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

