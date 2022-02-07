Jump Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $309.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.74. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.88 and a 12-month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.