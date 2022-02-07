Jump Financial LLC Invests $303,000 in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $501,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,323,000 after buying an additional 431,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 102,469.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 13,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRG opened at $9.42 on Monday. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $411.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

