Jump Financial LLC Invests $311,000 in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.1% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Camden Asset Management L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.7% in the third quarter. Camden Asset Management L P CA now owns 169,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,641,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.6% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 89.3% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.33.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $166.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.32 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.07.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

