Jump Financial LLC Sells 6,692 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,692 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 640,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 36.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 329,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000,000 after buying an additional 87,496 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $152.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.09. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $136.56 and a 12 month high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

