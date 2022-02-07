Jump Financial LLC Takes $320,000 Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSP opened at $61.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.10. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $175.44.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock.Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.18.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

