Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,987 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,431 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $8,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 26.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 247,334 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 51,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 31.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,777,484 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,615,000 after acquiring an additional 423,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 133.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $35.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average of $30.74.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $186,536.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,110 shares of company stock valued at $936,598 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

